Films
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
22 January 2026
Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 22 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
How do I book tickets for Qushaqtashy mama?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1900 ₸
12:10
from 1900 ₸
13:50
from 1900 ₸
14:50
from 6000 ₸
15:30
from 2100 ₸
16:30
from 2100 ₸
17:10
from 2100 ₸
18:10
from 2300 ₸
18:50
from 2300 ₸
19:50
from 2300 ₸
20:30
from 2300 ₸
21:30
from 2300 ₸
22:10
from 2300 ₸
23:50
from 2100 ₸
