Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qushaqtashy mama Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 15 Tomorrow 16
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qushaqtashy mama? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
19:40 from 3200 ₸ 20:30 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 2800 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, RU
19:10 from 1800 ₸ 20:40 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
19:25 from 2200 ₸ 20:55 from 2200 ₸ 22:25 from 2200 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more