Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Evolution
Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
21 June 2026
Evolution Showtimes – 21 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Tomorrow
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Evolution?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
11:50
from 2400 ₸
13:50
from 2400 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
10:35
from 1000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
10:30
from 2700 ₸
12:25
from 2700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Evil Dress
2026, Spain, Horror
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree