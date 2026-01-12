Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Oiyn
Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
14 January 2026
Oiyn Showtimes – 14 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Wed
14
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Oiyn?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
22:00
from 2300 ₸
22:30
from 7000 ₸
23:50
from 2100 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, KZ
22:10
from 2000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
22:05
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree