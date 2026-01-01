Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Thu 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, EN
18:10 from 5000 ₸
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more