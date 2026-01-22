Menu
Films
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
23 January 2026
Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 23 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:00
from 2400 ₸
11:50
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
