Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:10
from 2400 ₸
15:20
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:40
from 3200 ₸
20:50
from 7000 ₸
22:30
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 2800 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, KZ
19:45
from 2000 ₸
22:55
from 2000 ₸
