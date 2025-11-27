Menu
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
15:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:30 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 2800 ₸ 23:20 from 7000 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, KZ
20:25 from 2000 ₸ 22:05 from 2000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
20:15 from 2000 ₸ 22:20 from 2000 ₸
