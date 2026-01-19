Menu
Films
The Confession
The Confession, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
20 January 2026
The Confession Showtimes – 20 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
RU
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
23:50
from 1700 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, RU
23:55
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
