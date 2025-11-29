Menu
Kinoafisha Films №37 №37, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 29 November 2025

№37 Showtimes – 29 November 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda

All about film
Tomorrow 29 Sun 30 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
How do I book tickets for №37? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
13:50 from 2400 ₸ 17:30 from 2800 ₸ 19:10 from 7000 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 2800 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, KZ
16:35 from 1500 ₸ 20:15 from 2000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
16:10 from 1700 ₸ 18:30 from 1700 ₸ 21:55 from 2000 ₸
2D, RU
12:45 from 1200 ₸
