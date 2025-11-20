Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films №37 №37, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 20 November 2025

№37 Showtimes – 20 November 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 20
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for №37? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
19:30 from 3200 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Shadow's Edge
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more