Kinoafisha Films Shay v bol'shom gorode Shay v bol'shom gorode, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Shay v bol'shom gorode, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

How do I book tickets for Shay v bol'shom gorode? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
15:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 2800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
16:15 from 1700 ₸ 18:15 from 1700 ₸ 22:05 from 2000 ₸
