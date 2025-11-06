Menu
Films
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
22:40
from 3200 ₸
23:30
from 2800 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, KZ
22:05
from 1800 ₸
23:40
from 1800 ₸
00:00
from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
22:05
from 2000 ₸
00:00
from 2000 ₸
