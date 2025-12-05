Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
11:50 from 2400 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more