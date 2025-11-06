Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
6 November 2025
Akennin balasy Showtimes – 6 November 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
4
Tomorrow
5
Thu
6
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Akennin balasy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
12:20
from 1900 ₸
19:10
from 2300 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
22:50
from 2300 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree