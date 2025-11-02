Menu
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 2 November 2025

Akennin balasy Showtimes – 2 November 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
12:00 from 2400 ₸ 13:50 from 2400 ₸ 15:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:30 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 7000 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 2800 ₸ 23:40 from 2800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
14:00 from 1500 ₸ 17:40 from 1700 ₸ 22:10 from 2000 ₸
