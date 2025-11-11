Menu
Films
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
11 November 2025
Baqyt qushagynda Showtimes – 11 November 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tomorrow
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
10:55
from 1000 ₸
20:20
from 1000 ₸
