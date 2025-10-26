Menu
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 26 October 2025

Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 12:00 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 2800 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:00 from 7000 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:50 from 2800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
13:00 from 1500 ₸ 18:10 from 1700 ₸ 19:50 from 2000 ₸ 21:40 from 2000 ₸ 23:30 from 2000 ₸
