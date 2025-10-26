Menu
Films
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
26 October 2025
Baqyt qushagynda Showtimes – 26 October 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tomorrow
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:00
from 2400 ₸
12:00
from 2400 ₸
14:00
from 2800 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 3200 ₸
19:00
from 7000 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
23:50
from 2800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
13:00
from 1500 ₸
18:10
from 1700 ₸
19:50
from 2000 ₸
21:40
from 2000 ₸
23:30
from 2000 ₸
