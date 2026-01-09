Menu
Primate, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Primate, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda

How do I book tickets for Primate? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 16:10 from 6000 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 2800 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Song Sung Blue
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
