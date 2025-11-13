Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Auru Auru, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Auru, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Auru? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
22:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 2800 ₸ 23:10 from 2800 ₸ 23:20 from 7000 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
12:10 from 1200 ₸ 14:25 from 1500 ₸ 16:40 from 1700 ₸ 18:55 from 1700 ₸ 21:10 from 2000 ₸ 23:25 from 2000 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Traumatika
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
The Shadow's Edge
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more