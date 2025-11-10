Menu
Films
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
10 November 2025
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 10 November 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda
10
How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:30
from 1900 ₸
