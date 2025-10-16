Menu
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
21:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 2800 ₸ 23:20 from 2800 ₸ 23:30 from 7000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
20:30 from 2000 ₸ 22:10 from 2000 ₸
