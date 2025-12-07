Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
7 December 2025
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue Showtimes – 7 December 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
11:00
from 1200 ₸
12:15
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree