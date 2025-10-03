Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
3
Tomorrow
4
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KK
20:30
from 7000 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
21:50
from 3200 ₸
22:50
from 3200 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
20:40
from 2000 ₸
22:20
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree