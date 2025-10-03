Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Problem with People The Problem with People, 2024 Screening times in Kyzylorda

The Problem with People, 2024 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 3 Tomorrow 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Problem with People? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
20:40 from 3200 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
The Problem with People
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more