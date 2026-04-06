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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 7 April 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
14:10 from 1700 ₸ 15:00 from 1700 ₸ 16:10 from 1700 ₸ 17:00 from 1700 ₸ 18:10 from 1700 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, RU
11:50 from 1000 ₸ 13:40 from 1000 ₸ 15:30 from 1500 ₸ 19:00 from 1800 ₸
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Super Mario Galaxy
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