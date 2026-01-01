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Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
1 April 2026
Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:40
from 2400 ₸
12:40
from 2400 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
17:00
from 1500 ₸
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