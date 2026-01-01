Menu
Films
Fleak
Fleak, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
All about animated film
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:00
from 2400 ₸
11:50
from 2400 ₸
