Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
25 January 2026
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Showtimes – 25 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
25
Tomorrow
26
Wed
28
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:00
from 6000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
16:05
from 1200 ₸
23:55
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree