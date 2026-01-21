Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 22 January 2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Showtimes – 22 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:40 from 6000 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more