Films
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
3 February 2026
Charlie the Wonderdog Showtimes – 3 February 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
All about animated film
Tomorrow
1
Tue
3
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
10:50
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qiyal
2024, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
