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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 10 May 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Today 9 Tomorrow 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
13:30 from 6000 ₸ 15:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 7000 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸
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