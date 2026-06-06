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Kinoafisha Films The Backrooms The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 10 June 2026

The Backrooms Showtimes – 10 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
15:10 from 1500 ₸ 21:25 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
15:35 from 1600 ₸ 19:25 from 3500 ₸ 21:25 from 2200 ₸
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