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The Backrooms
The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
10 June 2026
The Backrooms Showtimes – 10 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
15:10
from 1500 ₸
21:25
from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
15:35
from 1600 ₸
19:25
from 3500 ₸
21:25
from 2200 ₸
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