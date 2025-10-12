Menu
Films
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
12 October 2025
Miss Moxy Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda
All about animated film
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:30
from 2400 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
10:25
from 1200 ₸
17:30
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
