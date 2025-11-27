Menu
Films
100 Meters
100 Meters, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for 100 Meters?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
15:30
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Trap House
2025, USA, Action
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
