Films
Yolki 12
Yolki 12, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
23 December 2025
Yolki 12 Showtimes – 23 December 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
How do I book tickets for Yolki 12?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, RU
12:30
from 1500 ₸
18:10
from 2000 ₸
22:05
from 2000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
11:20
from 1200 ₸
14:30
from 1500 ₸
18:10
from 1700 ₸
22:05
from 2000 ₸
