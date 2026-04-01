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Kinoafisha Films Lee Cronin's The Mummy Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 16 April 2026

Lee Cronin's The Mummy Showtimes – 16 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 16
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
13:40 from 2400 ₸ 16:00 from 6000 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 2800 ₸
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