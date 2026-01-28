Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Housemaid The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 29 January 2026

The Housemaid Showtimes – 29 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
21:00 from 2300 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
