The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 13 January 2026

The Housemaid Showtimes – 13 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
18:00 from 6000 ₸ 18:20 from 1700 ₸ 20:50 from 1700 ₸ 23:20 from 1700 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
15:45 from 1200 ₸ 19:55 from 1200 ₸ 21:30 from 1200 ₸
