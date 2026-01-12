Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Anaconda Anaconda, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 14 January 2026

Anaconda Showtimes – 14 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Anaconda? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
13:40 from 1900 ₸ 14:10 from 6000 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more