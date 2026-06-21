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Pressure
Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
22 June 2026
Pressure Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
19:20
from 2300 ₸
21:20
from 2300 ₸
23:00
from 7000 ₸
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