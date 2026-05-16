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Kinoafisha Films Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 19 May 2026

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Showtimes – 19 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
10:25 from 1000 ₸ 13:45 from 1000 ₸ 18:30 from 1800 ₸
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