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Kinoafisha Films Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 14 April 2026

Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 14 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:40 from 1700 ₸ 13:30 from 5000 ₸
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