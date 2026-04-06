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Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
6 April 2026
Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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How do I book tickets for Project Hail Mary?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
13:00
from 1900 ₸
15:50
from 2100 ₸
18:40
from 2300 ₸
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