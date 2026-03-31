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Kinoafisha Films Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 1 April 2026

Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
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Today 31 Tomorrow 1 Thu 2
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
12:00 from 1900 ₸ 14:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:40 from 2100 ₸ 18:40 from 7000 ₸
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