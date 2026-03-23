Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Huntington
Huntington, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
24 March 2026
Huntington Showtimes – 24 March 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
23
Tomorrow
24
Wed
25
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Huntington?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
19:50
from 3200 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
00:00
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree