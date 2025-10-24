Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films My Pet Dragon My Pet Dragon, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

My Pet Dragon, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for My Pet Dragon? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
12:20 from 2400 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken
Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken
2025, Germany, Animation
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more