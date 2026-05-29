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Kinoafisha Films In the Grey In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 29 May 2026

In the Grey Showtimes – 29 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Today 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
17:50 from 2800 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:30 from 7000 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:50 from 2800 ₸
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