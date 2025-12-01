Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Deep Sea Deep Sea, 2023 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Deep Sea, 2023 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Deep Sea? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:30 from 2400 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Stitch Head
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
No Other Choice
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more