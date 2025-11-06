Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Badlands Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Thu 6
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Badlands? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
14:10 from 2800 ₸ 15:30 from 2800 ₸ 16:30 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 2800 ₸ 23:40 from 7000 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more